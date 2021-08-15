Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.20

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $66.56 million and $1.89 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,506,311 coins and its circulating supply is 325,009,486 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

