SuperFarm Hits Market Cap of $92.32 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $92.32 million and $41.58 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001965 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008717 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

