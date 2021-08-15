SureRemit (RMT) Trading Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $13,113.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00129552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00154012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.04 or 0.99975603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00876351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.64 or 0.07055448 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

