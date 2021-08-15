SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Raises Dividend to $2.25 Per Share

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 56.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $16.02 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $387.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
About SuRo Capital
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
