sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. sUSD has a total market cap of $261.44 million and $3.78 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044241 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 262,399,228 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

