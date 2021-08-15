SushiSwap Price Tops $12.47 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.47 or 0.00026145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $337.08 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.47 or 0.00871096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00108238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044477 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 231,419,428 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.