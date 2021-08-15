SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $11.70 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $11.70 or 0.00025408 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $236.28 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.00869219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00104619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043784 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 231,366,248 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

