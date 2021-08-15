suterusu Price Up 48.2% Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $221,643.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.00866578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044758 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

