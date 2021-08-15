SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,485 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of SVB Financial Group worth $358,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB opened at $581.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

