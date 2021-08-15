SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 175.48% from the stock’s current price.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

CBAY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 634,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

