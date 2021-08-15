SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 175,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,375. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $1,319,000.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.