SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 54,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

