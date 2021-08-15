Swarm City Price Up 0.1% This Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $368,232.78 and $19.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

