Swingby Price Up 58% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and $916,754.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 58% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002742 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00138255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,611,016 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

