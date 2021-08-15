Swingby (SWINGBY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $800,837.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $21.84 million and approximately $800,837.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,611,016 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

