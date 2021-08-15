SYNC Network (SYNC) One Day Volume Tops $23,545.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $4.98 million and $23,545.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.22 or 0.00428331 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003310 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.35 or 0.01203962 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,859,455 coins and its circulating supply is 118,859,519 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

