SynLev (SYN) Market Cap Tops $70,115.78

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, SynLev has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $70,115.78 and $106,506.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00865539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00109051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044676 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SynLev (SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

