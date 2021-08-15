Syntropy Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.36 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $138.36 million and approximately $723,053.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00855859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044213 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,896,927 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

