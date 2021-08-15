Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 14.9% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of Sysco worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

