Syscoin Market Cap Hits $126.52 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $126.52 million and $2.63 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.05 or 0.00390577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,366,090 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.