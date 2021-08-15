T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $10,412,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.94. 2,227,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

