T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.94. 2,227,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,151. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

