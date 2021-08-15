Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 716,100 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the July 15th total of 348,400 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Takung Art stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of -205.60 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34. Takung Art has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $74.11.
Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Takung Art by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
About Takung Art
Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.
