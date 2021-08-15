Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 716,100 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the July 15th total of 348,400 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Takung Art stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of -205.60 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34. Takung Art has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Takung Art by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.