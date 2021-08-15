Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,392,000 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the July 15th total of 988,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNEYF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.92 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

