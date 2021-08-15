Tap Price Reaches $0.0014 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 45.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Tap has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $401,638.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00868393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00104310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044139 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.