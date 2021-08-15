Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.13

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

