Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 19.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Target by 28.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Target by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,115 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.54. 3,055,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $134.67 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

