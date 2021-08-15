Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
TMHC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
