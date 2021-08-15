Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.