TD Securities Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $71.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Gerstein Fisher acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Nexus Investment Management lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 29,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Assetmark acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. LGT Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners now owns 433,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

