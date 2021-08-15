TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 53.5% in July

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the July 15th total of 76,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH in the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH in the first quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TDH by 16.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETZ opened at $2.18 on Friday. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.71.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

