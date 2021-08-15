TE-FOOD Price Reaches $0.0397 on Major Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $22.56 million and $292,958.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.49 or 0.00868321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044625 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

