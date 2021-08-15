Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.