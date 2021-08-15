Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.