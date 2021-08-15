Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, June 11th.

TIIAY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

