Tellor (TRB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.56 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $53.24 or 0.00112021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $100.95 million and $28.56 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00872367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00107886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,965,824 coins and its circulating supply is 1,896,087 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

