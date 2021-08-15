Tendies (TEND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,128.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $713,948.19 and $52,128.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,720 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,720 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

