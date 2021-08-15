TenUp Market Cap Reaches $14.23 Million (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $14.23 million and $405,692.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00021904 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001270 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About TenUp

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 35,081,542 coins and its circulating supply is 27,126,276 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

