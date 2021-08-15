Terra Virtua Kolect Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $170.14 million and approximately $45.03 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,070,992 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

