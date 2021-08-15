Terracoin Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $765,210.50 and $190.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,694.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.49 or 0.01485472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.00360981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00118154 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003342 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

