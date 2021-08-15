Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0322 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $739,646.80 and approximately $200.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,042.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $682.06 or 0.01481383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00359573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00120660 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003112 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

