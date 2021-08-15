TerraKRW Price Reaches $0.0009 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.01 million and approximately $1,529.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00153810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.83 or 0.99502373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00871383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.59 or 0.07040506 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,475,219,714 coins and its circulating supply is 43,474,490,605 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

