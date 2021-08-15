Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Tesla reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.89.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $717.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.54. The firm has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a 52-week low of $325.33 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.