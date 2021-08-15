Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.95. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $717.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a 52 week low of $325.33 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $660.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a PE ratio of 373.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

