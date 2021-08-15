Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Cap of $63.68 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $63.68 billion and $79.43 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00138810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00154150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.49 or 0.99881600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00875020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.89 or 0.06965492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 65,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 63,646,734,131 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.