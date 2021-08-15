Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,416 shares of company stock worth $3,396,911 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $140.19. 142,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,783. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.