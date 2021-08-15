Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.70. 1,920,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.13. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

