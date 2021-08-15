Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce sales of $110.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $100.50 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $399.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TPL opened at $1,483.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,514.55. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 287 shares of company stock worth $455,287. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 44.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

