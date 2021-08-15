Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Lowered by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 1.2% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $25.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,483.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,120. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,514.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $455,287. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

