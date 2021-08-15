Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 5,028 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,363,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

