Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 13,709 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

