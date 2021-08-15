Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,279 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,928,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $375.16 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

